HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jyske Bank increased their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.55.

NYSE HUBS opened at $293.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,449. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 23.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

