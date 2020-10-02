Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Hudson has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hudson by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hudson in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson by 12,582.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

