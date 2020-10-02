Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $835,957.47 and approximately $69,875.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

