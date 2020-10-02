Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hurricane Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hurricane Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

