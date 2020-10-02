Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

