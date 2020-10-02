Idena Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,207.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $74,207.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 58,660,281 coins and its circulating supply is 31,373,942 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

Buying and Selling Idena

Idena can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

