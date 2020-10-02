ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $412,123.97

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $412,123.97 and $3.85 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000918 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,305,832 coins.

The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

