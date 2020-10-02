Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Immunic stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

