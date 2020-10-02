ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 120.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

