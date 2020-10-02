ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ING has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
ING Groep stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 120.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
