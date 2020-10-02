Ink Hits Market Cap of $583,065.46 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Ink has a total market cap of $583,065.46 and $13,934.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.01529905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00173060 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.