Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Buys £149.86 in Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford purchased 127 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($195.82).

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.60. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.