Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Buys £149.86 in Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford purchased 127 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($195.82).
Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.60. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68.
Arrow Global Group Company Profile
