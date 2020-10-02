Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £6,786.08 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).

LON:AV opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.73) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

AV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

