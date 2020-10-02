Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £6,786.08 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).
LON:AV opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.73) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.
