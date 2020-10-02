Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £2,677.14 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,677.14 ($3,498.16).

WG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

