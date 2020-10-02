Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £2,677.14 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,677.14 ($3,498.16).

WG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

