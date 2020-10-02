Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Andrew Formica purchased 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £492,200 ($643,146.48).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JUP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (up from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

