Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,253.89).
Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 14th, Andrew Formica purchased 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £492,200 ($643,146.48).
Shares of JUP opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
