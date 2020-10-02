Insider Buying: Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Insider Purchases £165,000 in Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).
MIDW stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405. The company has a market capitalization of $294.17 million and a P/E ratio of 52.09. Midwich Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13).
Midwich Group Company Profile
