Insider Buying: Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Insider Purchases £165,000 in Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).

MIDW stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405. The company has a market capitalization of $294.17 million and a P/E ratio of 52.09. Midwich Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

