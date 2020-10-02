Insider Selling: iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) Senior Officer Sells C$33,750.00 in Stock

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) Senior Officer Johan Grandin sold 250,000 shares of iMetal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,057.46.

Johan Grandin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Johan Grandin sold 50,000 shares of iMetal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Johan Grandin sold 60,000 shares of iMetal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

On Friday, July 3rd, Johan Grandin sold 40,000 shares of iMetal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

Shares of IMR stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. iMetal Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21.

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

