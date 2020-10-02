Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.63.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

