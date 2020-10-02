Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
Intelsat stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Intelsat
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
