Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $482.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Analysts predict that Intelsat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.