Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.07. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

