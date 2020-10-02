Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & Cloudward (NASDAQ:CDWD) Financial Comparison

Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cloudward alerts:

Cloudward has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cloudward and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuit $7.68 billion 11.33 $1.83 billion $6.56 50.66

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudward.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudward and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudward N/A N/A N/A Intuit 23.78% 40.79% 22.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cloudward and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56

Intuit has a consensus target price of $360.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Cloudward.

Summary

Intuit beats Cloudward on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudward

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.