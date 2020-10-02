Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.68. 2,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

