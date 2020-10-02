Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.76. 1,314 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

