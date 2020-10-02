Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 175.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.