InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

ICMB opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 71.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.87%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

