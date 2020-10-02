Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trivago (TRVG)

Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

9/25/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/19/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

9/8/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

9/2/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

8/26/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

8/11/2020 – Trivago had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.10 to $1.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $520.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Trivago NV – has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Analysts predict that Trivago NV – will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

