iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.09. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.32% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

