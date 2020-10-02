iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.98. 107,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 128,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22,904.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 115,895 shares during the period.

