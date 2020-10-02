iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $25.01 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02.

