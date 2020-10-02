Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ITI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

