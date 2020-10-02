IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.88. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.