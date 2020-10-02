Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IVH opened at $11.93 on Friday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

