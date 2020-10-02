Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $195,764.21 and approximately $15,382.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

