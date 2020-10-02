Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 109 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 117 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 112.57.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

