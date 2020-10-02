Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COVTY. Commerzbank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.