Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

AMKBY stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.21. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.