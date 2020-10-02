Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Appen stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Appen has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $25.55.
Appen Company Profile
