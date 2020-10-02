Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Appen stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Appen has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Get Appen alerts:

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.