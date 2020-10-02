Jefferies Financial Group Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $330.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $343.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.63. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,485 shares of company stock worth $206,973,740. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Mastercard by 4,274.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.