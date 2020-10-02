JMP Securities Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $320.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $32.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.50. 118,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,933. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

