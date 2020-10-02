JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of ETR JST opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.60 million and a PE ratio of 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.60. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.59).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

