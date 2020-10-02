JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($118.46).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.89.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.