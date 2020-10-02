JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €147.63 ($173.68).

Shares of RI opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

