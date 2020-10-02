JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €38.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.33 ($54.50).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

