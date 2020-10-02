JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,467.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,248.85. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

