JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

NYSE:JPM opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $721,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

