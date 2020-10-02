JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

TCDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Tricida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. Analysts forecast that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 2,867.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

