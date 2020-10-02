JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 160,645 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 639,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

