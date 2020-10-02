Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Up 7.7%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd (CVE:JUB) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada.

