Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.
JMIA stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $617.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.79.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
