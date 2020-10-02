Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

JMIA stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $617.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 219.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60,237 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

