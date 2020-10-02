Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

KALA opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

