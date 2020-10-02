Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

